GoByte (GBX) Trading Down 12.1% This Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 27th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $374,445.12 and approximately $1,196.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 438.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

