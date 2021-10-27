SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,000 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the September 30th total of 7,459,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,447,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:HYSR remained flat at $$0.04 on Wednesday. 21,746,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,607,463. SunHydrogen has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.
About SunHydrogen
Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for SunHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.