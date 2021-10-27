GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Down 97.1% in October

GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the September 30th total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of GPTGF remained flat at $$3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. GPT Group has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

About GPT Group

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

