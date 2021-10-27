AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Shares of AUDC stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays began coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

