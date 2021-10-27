Honest (HNST) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $110,854.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00069073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 71.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00069918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00094849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,979.88 or 1.00168047 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,960.68 or 0.06726599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002555 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

