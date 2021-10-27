Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Roku posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.59.

ROKU stock traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,778. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.03 and a beta of 1.79. Roku has a 52-week low of $196.52 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $186,304,681. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 42.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 449.1% in the second quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

