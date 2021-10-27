Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.34. Ford Motor posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.51. 77,728,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,477,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

