$0.28 EPS Expected for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

NYSE:BSIG traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,828. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

