Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75-5.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $702-737 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $724.69 million.Aspen Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$5.130 EPS.

Aspen Technology stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.15. The stock had a trading volume of 496,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,812. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $108.15 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.14.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZPN. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

