NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Short Interest Update

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the September 30th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NuGene International stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 70,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,581. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. NuGene International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Get NuGene International alerts:

About NuGene International

NuGene International, Inc engages in the research, development, and sales and marketing of cosmeceutical skincare products. It distributes products domestically and internationally through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas. The company was founded on October 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for NuGene International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuGene International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.