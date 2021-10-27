Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Short Interest Down 96.0% in October

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,000 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the September 30th total of 7,915,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,150.0 days.
MAQAF stock remained flat at $$4.58 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. Atlas Arteria has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $5.10.
Atlas Arteria Company Profile
