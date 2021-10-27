Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Short Interest Down 96.0% in October

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,000 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the September 30th total of 7,915,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,150.0 days.

MAQAF stock remained flat at $$4.58 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. Atlas Arteria has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Atlas Arteria Company Profile

Atlas Arteria Ltd. owns, operates and develops toll roads . It operates through the following segments: APRR, ADELAC, Dulles Greenway, and Warnow Tunnel. Its projects include toll roads, bridges, tunnels, and investment in entities in the same industry sector. The company was founded on December 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

