PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. 142,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $455.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.41.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. The business had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,252,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 186,491 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

