Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives $33.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 497,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.00. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

