MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,497.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $2,497.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00229306 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 236,548,276 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

