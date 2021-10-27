OKCash (OK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $571,421.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. OKCash has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $571,421.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,696.86 or 0.99992824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00063150 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00045652 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.05 or 0.00586103 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004206 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,536,894 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

