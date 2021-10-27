Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $51-52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.19 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.320-$0.350 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCOV. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Shares of BCOV traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. 221,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,024. The company has a market capitalization of $484.03 million, a PE ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. Brightcove has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $71,253.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 156,871 shares of company stock worth $1,773,264 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brightcove stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,739 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Brightcove worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.