Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.30). Duluth posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth approximately $6,993,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duluth by 98.2% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 318,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duluth by 1,097.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 152,171 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Duluth by 12.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,031,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 110,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duluth stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $13.84. 124,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Duluth has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

