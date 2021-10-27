Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

NYSE CEQP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.23. 835,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,192. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -657.89%.

In related news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.27% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $42,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

