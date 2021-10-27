Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Stoneridge updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.500 EPS.

SRI traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 227,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.50. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

In other news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stoneridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of Stoneridge worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

