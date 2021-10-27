Creso Pharma (OTCMKTS:COPHF) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 29th

Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. The 4-3 split was announced on Friday, October 29th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, October 29th.

Creso Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 20,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,984. Creso Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

Get Creso Pharma alerts:

Creso Pharma Company Profile

Creso Pharma Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and animal health in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; and cultivates and harvests cannabis plants, as well as supplies dried cannabis plant retail products.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Creso Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creso Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.