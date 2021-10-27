Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

NYSE:FTS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.51. 383,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Fortis by 30,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortis by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fortis by 734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

