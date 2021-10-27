Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Roscan Gold stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 211,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,668. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. Roscan Gold has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.80.
About Roscan Gold
Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.