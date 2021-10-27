Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Roscan Gold stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 211,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,668. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. Roscan Gold has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

