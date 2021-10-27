Short Interest in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Decreases By 95.1%

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the September 30th total of 311,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KMF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $7.68. 63,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,087. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $7.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 26,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 91,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

