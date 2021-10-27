Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Issues Earnings Results

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of GWB stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.53. 314,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,400. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GWB shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,804 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Great Western Bancorp worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

