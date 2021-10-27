Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will announce $142.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.55 million. Mimecast posted sales of $122.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $581.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.25 million to $583.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $658.59 million, with estimates ranging from $648.57 million to $673.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIME. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

NASDAQ MIME traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.20. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 125.35, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Mimecast news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 17,483 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $1,023,979.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $2,352,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,908 shares of company stock worth $15,025,453 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

