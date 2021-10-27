Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). Celcuity reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($2.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($3.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celcuity.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celcuity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Celcuity in the second quarter valued at about $20,903,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 126,682 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Celcuity by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 414,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Celcuity by 538.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 319,034 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Celcuity by 13.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 312,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 36,817 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELC traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 35,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,032. The company has a quick ratio of 27.51, a current ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.55. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.