Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to post $10.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.21 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $10.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $42.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.82 billion to $42.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $39.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.06 billion to $41.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,283 shares of company stock valued at $26,858,512 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,107,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day moving average of $119.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

