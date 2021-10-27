Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.94-$7.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.577-$1.597 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.Tyler Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.940-$7.020 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $4.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $525.36. 150,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.23 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $474.66 and its 200-day moving average is $453.91. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $535.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYL. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $522.46.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,734,497.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

