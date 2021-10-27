Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Announces Earnings Results

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

LBC traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 28,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $730.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Luther Burbank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Luther Burbank worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

