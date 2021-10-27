Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 43.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWRE traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,549. Aware has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $77.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.21.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Aware in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

