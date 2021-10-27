Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.01 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

Shares of BXP traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.22. 1,058,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,232. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.80.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

