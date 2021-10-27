First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

FRBA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.78. 31,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. First Bank has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Get First Bank alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Bank stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 285.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 58,576 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of First Bank worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.