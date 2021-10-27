Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) Short Interest Down 100.0% in October

Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,526,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MNVN stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 50,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,699,801. Mondial Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
Mondial Ventures Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Mondial Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondial Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.