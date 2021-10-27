Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) Short Interest Down 100.0% in October

Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,526,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MNVN stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 50,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,699,801. Mondial Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Mondial Ventures Company Profile

Mondial Ventures, Inc is an oil and gas company engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in U.S. The company was founded on May 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

