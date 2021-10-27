Short Interest in LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Decreases By 99.4%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the September 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LXXGF traded up 0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.43. 132,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,458. LexaGene has a 1 year low of 0.28 and a 1 year high of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 0.38.

LexaGene Company Profile

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

