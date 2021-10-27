PIN (PIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. In the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00069016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00069924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00095071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,446.17 or 0.99547417 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.23 or 0.06678768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002544 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

