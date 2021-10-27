Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $590-630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $543.42 million.Ultra Clean also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.290 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

NASDAQ UCTT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.84. 391,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,500. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $215,504. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ultra Clean stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Ultra Clean worth $12,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.