CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) will report $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CIT Group.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,221,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CIT Group by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CIT Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,108,000 after purchasing an additional 131,948 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CIT Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,046,000 after purchasing an additional 174,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in CIT Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CIT traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 763,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average of $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

