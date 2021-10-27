Analysts Anticipate BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.63. BCE posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in BCE in the third quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 1,035.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,870. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.11%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

