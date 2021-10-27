Brokerages Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to Post $1.69 EPS

Equities analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $2.45. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $7.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $7.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

THC stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.16. 1,084,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,248. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $76.15. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,709 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

