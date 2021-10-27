Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Matador Resources stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,288. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Matador Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Matador Resources worth $17,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

