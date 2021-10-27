General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:GD traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $205.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,361. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.27. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $210.21.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.
