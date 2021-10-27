Brokerages Expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Marten Transport posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marten Transport.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,828,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,117,000 after buying an additional 1,131,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1,412.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 331,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 913,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,508,000 after purchasing an additional 250,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. 182,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,080. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.