-$0.32 EPS Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.46). Molecular Templates posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 359.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

MTEM traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. 201,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,628. The firm has a market cap of $300.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $15.19.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,557,478.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 5.4% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 748,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 5,671.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 323,771 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 14.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 56,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,243,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 397,740 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

