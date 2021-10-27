Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LDSCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

LDSCY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.4666 dividend. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 4.56%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

