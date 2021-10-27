Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS:PSTVY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. 435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383. Postal Savings Bank of China has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83.
About Postal Savings Bank of China
