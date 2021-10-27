Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PSTVY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. 435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383. Postal Savings Bank of China has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83.

Get Postal Savings Bank of China alerts:

About Postal Savings Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.