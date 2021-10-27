The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. The Coca-Cola updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.240-$2.280 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.24-$2.28 EPS.

KO traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $55.52. The company had a trading volume of 24,009,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,636,253. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.19.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Coca-Cola stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of The Coca-Cola worth $2,611,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

