USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.

USNA traded down $7.25 on Wednesday, reaching $92.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,855. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average is $98.21. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USNA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $29,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 851 shares in the company, valued at $82,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

