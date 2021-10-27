HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.070-$4.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.88.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.70. 7,342,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,705,084. HP has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.10.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

