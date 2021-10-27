Zacks: Analysts Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will announce earnings per share of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Dorman Products reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 10,267.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.34. 85,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,210. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.30.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.