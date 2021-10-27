$1.17 EPS Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.22. Banner posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BANR. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of BANR stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.70. 146,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,618. Banner has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter worth $15,520,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter worth $11,393,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,249,000 after buying an additional 146,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,126,000 after buying an additional 119,822 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,508,000 after purchasing an additional 105,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.